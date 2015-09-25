Selena Gomez says body-shaming inspired songs on her new album

Selena Gomez has revealed that she was inspired to write some positive songs on her album after being hit by negativity online. The singer, whose new album, Revival, is out next month, admitted in an interview with Extra on Tuesday, September 22, that she found a good way to channel her hurt feelings after being targeted by body-shamers.

Selena Gomez Photo: Getty Images

Back in April, the former Disney star posted a photo on Instagram that showed off her curves along with the caption, "I love being happy with me y'all #theresmoretolove." She was surprised and upset when she was criticized by Internet trolls for the body-positive post.

"I was getting a lot of hate for my body and 'you're gaining weight,' and so I was in Mexico and I was just feeling all of this stuff and I would be lying to you if I said it didn't kind of hurt my feelings, but I kind of channeled that into my music," she told Extra.

I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove  A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT

"I felt like everybody was saying so much and I'm like, 'I need to say something,'" Selena, 23, added. So she put all of it into the lyrics of three songs on her new album, and the titles say it all: "Survivors," "Kill 'em with Kindness" and "Rise."

"It's all geared toward me trying to be heard, and I think this is the best thing that I've ever done in my whole career and I'm so excited," she added.

Selena also admitted that the online bullying got to her so much at one point that she decided she needed to take a break. "I think it's so hard, now more than ever," she said. "I've had to delete Instagram off my phone for a week and just kind of not get on it, 'cause it is crazy and I couldn't imagine being 13 and dealing with it."

The "Good for You" singer's advice to fans is that you can't listen to all the bad stuff: "You have to know that you're made individually to be who you are and you should just be able to find your happiness."

She also believes that it's important to have a network of supportive friends. While she has some friends who aren't industry, Selena admitted that sometimes pals like Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are the only ones who can understand what she's going through. She says she can look them in the eye "and go, 'My gosh, this hurts, I don't understand this. Why are people like this?' And they get it."

Revival is out October 9.