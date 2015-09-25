Celine Dion performs emotional tribute to husband René Angelil

Following a year-long hiatus, to look after her husband René Angelil, Celine Dion recently returned to her Las Vegas show, but it appears that her husband is never far from her mind. On Thursday the 47-year-old paid tribute to her husband of 20 years by sharing home videos of her family during her performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Before she started singing, Celine told the audience: "I hope that by now you have got the message that tonight's show is very, very personal to me."

Celine Dion performed an emotional tribute to her husband Photo: Getty Images

She then began singing "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face", while home footage of 73-year-old René and their three children played in the background, to cheers from the audience.

It is not the first time Celine has spoken out about her husband, who is battling throat cancer. As she resumed her Las Vegas residency in August, Celine revealed it had been at the insistence of René, telling reporters: "I didn't want to be here at first. I don't need it. Don't get me wrong, I love singing for people, but I have priorities.

"My three children and my husband wanted me to be here tonight."

Celine recently said René wants to die in her arms Photo: Getty Images

Just days earlier, Celine opened up to USA Today about René's illness, and revealed that the music manager told her he wants to "die in your arms".

"Sometimes he just wants me to enter a different place with him," she explained. "I'll say, 'You're scared? I understand. Talk to me about it.' And René says to me, 'I want to die in your arms.' Okay, fine, I'll be there, you'll die in my arms."

Celine said she has done plenty of "grieving" over the last year, but now she wants to show her husband she's strong enough for both of them – and that included going back on stage. "You can have shaking knees at the end, but when someone you love falls and needs help, it's not time to cry. Afterwards, sure," she said. "But not yet."