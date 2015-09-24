Ali Landry's father-in-law and brother-in-law found dead in Mexico

Ali Landry and husband Alejandro Monteverde are living their own personal nightmare as his father and brother were found dead in Mexico. The bodies of Juan Manuel Gómez Fernéndez and Juan Manuel Gómez Monteverde were discovered in a rural area known as El Chachalaco, in the municipality of Pueblo Viejo in northern Veracruz on Saturday.

The Latin Times reports that the father and son had been kidnapped on September 4 and held for ransom for the following 16 days. The two were taken after leaving their home in Tampico, Tamaulipas, an area that is well known for gang crime.

Photo: Getty Images

Ali’s brother-in-law, Juan Manuel, was part owner of a restaurant in Tampico, that is believed to have been involved with drug cartel dealings in the past. Devastatingly, it has been reported that although the ransom was paid for their release, the criminal gang reneged on the initial deal.

According to Central European News, the two were found with critical head wounds. In a statement from the Attorney General’s Office in Veracruz, it said that the authorities in Tamaulipas are currently investigating the deaths and that the police are using forensic testing on a car they suspect was used by the kidnappers.

The former Miss USA winner and her husband have yet to comment on the tragic news. On Saturday, Ali was out and about with her children in L.A. at the Red CARpet Safety Awareness event.

It is apparent through Alejandro's Instagram that the father and son were close. Almost 10 months ago, he captioned a photo: "Celebrating in San Miguel de Allende, with my best friend, my life mentor, the wisest man I know; my father."

Celebrating in San Miguel de Allende, with my best friend, my life mentor, the wisest man I know; my father. Tobala mezcal A photo posted by Alejandro Monteverde (@alejandromonteverde77) on Dec 25, 2014 at 11:02am PST



Our thoughts go out to Ali, Alejandro and their family at this incredibly tough time.