They said, "I do!" Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed tied the knot on Sunday in a beautiful sunset ceremony at Topanga Canyon in California after just nine months of dating.

For the special day, the 26-year-old bride wore a custom couture beaded ivory gown featuring a plunging low back, illusion lace neckline and delicate long sleeves from Claire Pettibone. “Nikki was a delight to design for, and I wish the beautiful couple every happiness,” Claire shared with HELLO!

As she walked down the aisle carrying a white bouquet, Nikki looked toward her new husband, who was smartly dressed in a white suit and shirt. One sweet snapshot shows the 36-year-old carrying his bride across the grass before they posed for wedding pictures with their friends and family.

Ian and Nikki married on Sunday in California Photo: Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries star appeared to confirm the happy news on his Twitter account on the day of his wedding. "Most beautiful morning ever…" he told his 5.79 million followers.

most beautiful morning ever... — ian somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) April 26, 2015

Ian and Nikki have had a whirlwind romance; they announced their engagement in January after six months of dating. His Vampire Diaries co-star Kat Graham recently described the loved-up couple as true "soul mates."

"I haven't met two people that were more of soul mates than these guys," Kat told People magazine. "They are so absolutely amazing. Everyone loves them, and I really can't imagine him with anyone else."

The couple has been together for nine months Photo: Getty Images

Twilight star Nikki has spoken openly about just how in love the sweet couple are. "He's quite possibly the most amazing man that's ever walked the planet, it's crazy," she said in January, as she confirmed news of the couple's engagement. "I'm so lucky. I love him."

According to E! News the couple requested that in lieu of gifts, wedding guests were asked to donate to the newlywed's animal rescue charity, something the duo is very passionate about. Shortly after they began dating, Ian and Nikki adopted a horse named Eagle. They also adopted a pet kitten together.

Nikki and Ian started dating in July, following her split from singer-songwriter Paul McDonald in March 2014. News of their engagement at the start of the year came as no surprise to those closest to them.

"They're so happy," a source told E! News at the time. "They were crazy happy from the start. Their families love each other. It just feels right."