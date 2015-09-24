Blake Shelton's secret to losing weight is "the divorce diet"

Blake Shelton has been looking noticeably fit these days! After debuting his slimmer figure at last weekend's IHeartRadio music festival, fans were wondering how the country crooner shed the pounds. His secret? The "divorce diet"!

Blake debuted his slimmer figure at the 2015 IHeartRadio festival Photo: Getty Images

The 39-year-old country superstar unveiled his accidental fitness plan as he dished to Blair Garner on "America's Morning Show". "Well you know, you should try the divorce diet – it works," he said after the host complimented him on his new look.

He went on to explain that changes to his lifestyle came about after his July split from wife Miranda Lambert. "The whole stress of getting through all that is weird," he said. "I didn't eat as many fried pickles and stuff. I didn't eat as much, I guess. I wasn't going to the gym. You stay as busy as you can to take your mind off of everything."

Blake and Miranda went their separate ways after celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary this year, but he says they're still "buddies" and that their divorce process was quick.

Blake and Miranda divorced in July Photo: Getty Images

"In Oklahoma, it happens so fast," Blake said during his appearance on the Bobby Bones Show. "Like, Miranda and I didn't have any kids, and we had a prenuptial agreement, whatever we had. Once we filed for divorce, it was over in, like, I think it was like a nine or 10-day waiting period until it's over."

Country music's former first couple have a lot of work to keep them occupied into next year. Miranda is getting ready to hit the road next summer in a stadium tour with Kenny Chesney, while Blake has been busy looking for talent and keeping his bromance alive with Adam Levine on The Voice. The "Sangria" singer is also prepping for the release of his greatest hits album Reloaded, out next month.