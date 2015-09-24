Jimmy Fallon spoofs 'Empire' with Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson

What's better than the premiere of Empire? A spoof of the series done by none other than Jimmy Fallon. On Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show, the comedian and host went into complete Lucious Lyon mode during the digital spoof "Jimpire" with the help of Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Juicy Jim, who was decked out in classic Lucious Lyon attire complete with the scarf, beard and permed hair, was in search of the heir to his comedy empire. Questlove and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter also took part in the sketch as well as Dion Flynn (Andre). One of the segment's highlights came from writer and announcer Steve Higgins as Higgy, who was there to claim his half of the comedy empire.

Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Jimmy (or Juicy J) also came face to face with Terrence Howard, who warned him about poking fun of the show. "Hey Jimmy I wanted to talk to you about something serious. I know ya'll do these parodies on your show. Don't do one of Empire," he quipped to The Tonight Show host while wearing the same exact outfit.

Empire's leading lady Cookie also made an appearance in an epic fight sequence against Higgy. Earlier this month, Terrence Howard stopped by The Tonight Show and gave Jimmy some tips on mastering the perfect Lucious Lyon impression.

"What Lucious does is, he's always thinking about slapping the hell out of somebody in the back of his mind," the Empire star shared after Jimmy asked how to nail the perfect impression. "As long as it stays back here and you think 'man I'm gonna slap the hell outta him,' that's the way."

After all the fighting and back and forth, Jimmy's empire didn't go to any of Juicy J's minions, but to one surprise guest — Donald Trump.

Season 2 of Empire premieres Wednesday night of Fox at 9 p.m.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH JIMMY'S EMPIRE SPOOF