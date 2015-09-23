Britney Spears has 'Best Time Ever' playing prank on bodyguards

Neil Patrick Harris is getting some of the biggest pop stars to play pranks on regular people, and it's hilarious! On Tuesday night's Best Time Ever, Neil had the help of pop superstars Britney Spears and Joe Jonas for one of the show's segments called Voices In Your Head.

"Britney, do you agree to say everything we tell you to say and do everything we tell you to do," Neil asked Britney, which was followed by a nervous "Yes" from the pop star.

Neil and Joe sat in a control room and gave Britney tasks to complete while she interviewed unsuspecting bodyguards for her Las Vegas residency, "Piece of Me" concert series. Neil and Joe made sure the pop diva had a lot of fun and made the bodyguards second guess their choice to interview for the job.

One of the funniest moments came when the 34-year-old "Baby One More Time" singer had to make sure her security guards could remain "inconspicuous" at all times... even while she rehearsed. As Britney moved around the stage, Neil and Joe instructed her to dance on and around the bodyguards while yelling things like, "I don't feel protected" when they moved out of her range. Other tasks included the mom-of-two introducing herself as "It's Britney, bitch."

Along with Joe and Britney, Neil also had Nicole Scherzinger, Seth Meyers, Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria as well as Bonnie Tyler make a visit to the set. Best Time Ever wouldn't be complete without audience participation which included a marriage proposal and the chance for a fan to "Get Lucky."

Fans can catch Best Time Ever next Tuesday during its new time 8 p.m. on NBC.

