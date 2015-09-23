Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares adorable video of puppy Brutus

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may be one of the toughest men on the planet, but he showed off his softer side when he posted an adorable video on him playing around with his puppy on Instagram. Over Labor Day weekend the wrestler-turned-actor and his long term girlfriend announced that they had bought two French Bulldog puppies, one named Brutus and the other Hobbs.

In the cute vid, Dwayne can be seen joking around with the stubborn puppy, who adamantly doesn’t want to go for a walk. Alongside the video the Fast And Furious star wrote, "Clearly Brutus doesn't understand I'm busier than the President, and time has become my most valuable currency. #ThatsMyBoyActingLikeAG #HeGoesWhenHesReady #LikeHisDaddy #PuppyTraining #WelcomeToMyWorld."

Clearly Brutus doesn't understand I'm busier than the President, and time has become my most valuable currency. #ThatsMyBoyActingLikeAG #HeGoesWhenHesReady #LikeHisDaddy #PuppyTraining #WelcomeToMyWorld A video posted by therock (@therock) on Sep 22, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT

Along with two darling puppies into their family, the actor and his long term girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who have been together for nine years, are also expecting their first child together.

The former WWE Champion is already dad to 14-year-old Simone and recently took to Instagram to show how special their strong father-daughter bond is. "Life's crazy and complicated, but this amazing, loving, protective one of a kind father/daughter bond we have keeps me grounded and balanced. #GratefulMan #FatherDaughterBond #LifesBlessings #NowLetsOrderEveryDessertOnTheMenu #CuzWeCray #Prime112"

Speaking about his family in a recent interview, Dwayne told Esquire: "We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned and my daughter [Simone] isn’t mentioned."

"I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there. You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool sh*t and success that I’ve been lucky enough to get? That doesn’t happen unless the home life is solid."