Gwen Stefani teams up with Urban Decay for makeup we'll all want to wear

Hey, Santa, we know what we want to find under the tree on Christmas morning! Gwen Stefani is releasing her own makeup line in December and we can't wait to get our hands on it!

The rocker and Voice coach is teaming up with Urban Decay for its first-ever celebrity makeup collaboration, the brand announced on Monday, September 21.

Gwen Stefani Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

The pairing has been a long time in the making. "It took 19 years, but it happened," Urban Decay's founding partner Wende Zomnir told Refinery29.

"I remember hearing the song 'Just a Girl,' and [Gwen] was on the cover of some local music magazine, and I remember thinking to myself, 'That girl is so cool. It would be really cool to work with her some day,' " Wende said.

Gwen Stefani Photo: Getty Images

What can we expect from the new makeup line, Urban Decay x Gwen Stefani? The brand isn't saying much, but our money is on killer red lipstick (it's Gwen's trademark, after all), some bold eyeliner and maybe a few bright colors that holler back to her punk/rockabilly roots with No Doubt.

"I've been a fan of Gwen's since we met in the early days of No Doubt and I'm so excited to announce our collaboration!" Wende wrote on Instagram as she shared a pic with Gwen. "We've created some amazing makeup together and I can't wait to share it with you."

In an interview with Stylecaster, Wende revealed that she and Gwen spent four or five months working on the products, and the singer was involved in every step of the process.

"We wanted to get every detail right, and Gwen was into it. She wasn't like, 'Here are the shades I like; go make it happen.' She tested every single one," Wende said. "She's a makeup person, and she's a cool person."

"There are so many celebrities who don't know what their makeup artists put on them, and in their downtime, they don't even wear makeup," she added. "Gwen doesn't leave the house without it. It's really important to her."