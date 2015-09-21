Emmys 2015: Viola Davis, Jon Hamm make history as big winners

Viola Davis has made history as the first black actress to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The 50-year-old star was honored for her role as Professor Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder at Sunday's 67th Emmy Awards, and received a standing ovation from the crowd after giving an emotional and powerful acceptance speech.



"I see a line and over that line I see green fields and lovely flowers and beautiful white women with their arms stretched out to me over that line. I can't seem to get there now. I can't seem to get over that line," she said, quoting abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Viola gave a moving speech that brought Kerry Washington to tears Photo: Getty Images

"But let me tell you something, the only thing that separates women of color from anything else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there," she added. "Here's to all the writers, awesome people."



Viola wasn't the only star breaking records at this year's ceremony. Jon Hamm won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men. The actor, 44, had been nominated 16 times in the past – eight for lead actor for his portrayal of Don – and finally took home his first Emmy on Sunday night. It was his last chance at winning the award for Mad Men, which concluded its run earlier this year.

Jon crawled to the podium for his award Photo: Getty Images



In disbelief, Jon crawled his way on to the stage. "There's been a terrible mistake, clearly," he joked as he held his trophy. "It's impossible to be named with all of those extraordinary gentlemen. It's impossible to be standing up here. It's impossible to have done this show with this incredible cast."



Jon notably thanked his ex-partner Jennifer Westfeldt, who he split from earlier in the month after 18 years together, as well as their dog Cora. "It's incredible and impossible for me personally to be standing here so I want to thank the people to whom I owe an incredible debt,” he said. "Cora and Jen, thank you all very much. I would not be standing here without you."

Don Draper got an Emmy! Photo: Getty Images

