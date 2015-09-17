Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie sings on his 'Damn Country Music' album

Damn, country music fans have something to look forward to! Tim McGraw announced the title of his upcoming album Damn Country Music and its November 6 release date on Thursday. Along with Big & Rich joining in on a song, Tim's oldest daughter Gracie sings with him on "Here Tonight."

Tim debuted one of the album's singles "Top of the World" earlier this summer on his "Shotgun Rider" tour. As an added bonus, Tim performed the song as a duet with Gracie, who has been proving her singing chops alongside her dad, in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images



“When I recorded ‘Damn Country Music, it was one of those electric moments," he said to USA Today. "It speaks to a passion and being at a crossroads in your life when you make that decision to pursue it knowing you might pay a heavy price."

Thursday's image features Tim standing in front of the white wall with the words of his album, wearing his signature blue jeans, white t-shirt and a cowboy hat. Tim also released the lyric video to the catchy tune, which features the singer shifting through old Polaroid pictures with the songs lyrics featured across them.

In August, the singer dedicated the release of his new single to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. "Hey @NASA, astronauts on @space_station might enjoy my new song. Check it out," he tweeted the video message that included a snippet of the mid-tempo single.

Photo: Danny Clinch

Earlier this week, Tim took a break from his tour to post a pic with his original shotgun rider, wife Faith Hill. "@faithhill #luckyman," he captioned the photo that featured him and his wife giving their best kissy/duck faces.

There is no word on the next single or if Tim is planning to return to the stage for his new album. Fans can pre-order the standard or deluxe edition of the album on his website, which features a limited edition t-shirt, guitar picks, a calendar and three additional tracks.