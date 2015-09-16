Jennifer Hudson set to perform in a special concert for Pope Francis

The stars are aligning in New York City for the Pope's big visit. Jennifer Hudson is set to perform in Madison Square Garden on September 25 for the 'A Journey in Faith' concert being held ahead of the Pope's evening mass in New York City.

Jennifer at Zac Posen's show Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old took to her twitter to share the amazing news with her fans. "Honored to perform at A Journey in Faith, the pre-Papal Mass event at MSG in NYC on Sept 25 #popefrancisnyc," she wrote. Other stars set to perform in New York are Harry Connick Jr., Gloria Estefan and Norm Lewis.

Pope Francis will celebrate his first trip to the United States from September 22 to September 27 by also making stops in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Some of the Pope's stops include The White House, a school in NYC's East Harlem and a Philadelphia prison. Other notable celebrities tapped to perform during the Philadelphia concert for the Pope are Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, Martin Sheen and Mark Wahlberg.

On top of gearing up for her performance during Pope mania, Jennifer has spent some time enjoying her new home of New York City during fashion week. The "Spotlight" singer was seen on Monday sitting front row during designer Zac Posen's fashion show at Vanderbilt Hall. Jennifer is also preparing for her role as Shug Avery in Broadway's The Color Purple, a role that allows her to work close to the plays producer and star of the film adaptation Oprah.

"She’s there in good support, and I think the other biggest challenge is that it's an American classic, The Color Purple, so it comes with a great expectation," she told HELLO! about her role, "I want to uphold that, and Broadway, I want to be able to do it justice."

Jennifer celebrated her upcoming debut and turning one year older with a Color Purple themed birthday cake during her NYC birthday celebration earlier this week. "Happy birthday to me!!! Celebrate every age, no matter how old u get, because days don't come as easy as they use too! Lord I am grateful," she captioned the pic.