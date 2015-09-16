Victoria Beckham: Harper's love of soccer is a 'dagger through the heart'

Her son Brooklyn was on the cover of Vogue, while another, Romeo, has modeled for Burberry – but Victoria Beckham isn't holding her breath in the hopes that her only daughter, Harper, will be following in her fashion-forward footsteps anytime soon.

The former Spice Girl-turned-designer admitted in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday that her 4-year-old is a daddy's girl in more ways than one.

Victoria Beckham at New York Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

"She loves fashion as all little girls do — she loves putting makeup on and playing with my shoes – but she loves sports," Victoria told Amy Robach. "She's a little tomboy because obviously she has three brothers."

"She said to me the other day, 'Mommy, I think I want to play football,' " Victoria admitted. "Dagger through the heart. I have three boys that want to play football. Come on, let one of them want to be in fashion or dance."

Harper and David Beckham in April Photo: Getty Images

The conversation was probably music to Victoria's husband David Beckham's ears. The soccer star shared a photo on Instagram back in June of his little girl lining up a kick. "Mia Hamm eat your heart out," he captioned the cute pic that showed the tomboy with her hair in a long braid and wearing pink soccer shoes. "Harper Seven taking lessons from her brothers (oh and her dad)."

Mia Hamm eat your heart out ⚽️⚽️ Harper Seven taking lessons from her brothers ( oh and her dad ) ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 5, 2015 at 2:34am PDT

Victoria also talked to GMA about her boys — Brooklyn, 16, Romeo, 12, and Cruz, 10 — and how proud she is of them. "We've always been strict with the children; they have great manners and they always say 'please' and 'thank you' and I think that's very important. At the same time they're still fun. And they still run around the house and they're crazy and they're singing and they're dancing and they're kicking footballs around, which I don't allow them to do but that seems to be the one area that I can't discipline them in, they will not stop playing football in the house."

From left: Brooklyn, Cruz, Victoria, Romeo, Harper and David Beckham with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in April Photo: Getty Images

The designer, who had another successful show at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, also dished about her partner in life, who's also her business partner. David is "the best business partner that anybody could have," she said of her husband of 16 years. "He's a really incredible person — he inspires me every day."