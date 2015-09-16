Justin Bieber and Bryan Adams perform stripped down version of 'Baby'

Justin Bieber and Bryan Adams treated fans to special performance of "Baby." The Canadian duo were in Berlin for the Universal Inside 2015 conference when the 21-year-old pop star was accompanied on guitar by his label-mate for a stripped down performance on the hit.

WATCH THEIR PERFORMANCE BELOW

The "What Do You Mean" singer, who was dressed in his signature hoodie and jeans combo, with a hat covering his new platinum blonde hair, asked the crowd to sing along to the "oldie but a goodie" that catapulted the former YouTube sensation into superstardom in 2010, while Bryan played along on the guitar and sang back up.

The pop star was in town promoting his upcoming fourth album, which is set to drop in November and features his current number-one single “What Do You Mean,” while Bryan, who is 34 years his senior, is gearing up to deliver his thirteenth album, "Get Up", on October 16. The Universal Music label-mates have never worked together before, but based on their recent jam session, fans are sure to be clamoring for an Adams/Bieber collaboration.

Justin and Bryan made quite the duo in Germany Photos: Getty Images

Earlier this week, it was announced that the "Where Are You Now" singer has been nominated for six MTV EMA awards. Following the visit, Justin tweeted a link of the performance to his over 60 million twitter followers.

“Canadians in Germany,” tweeted Justin. The father-of-two, Bryan also documented the Canuck love fest on Instagram by sharing a fun video of Justin showing off his skateboarding skills backstage. "Mid-air Skateboarder @justinbieber in Berlin #bryanadamsgetup," he captioned the video of Justin skateboarding.