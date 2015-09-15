Stevie Wonder serenades James Corden's wife on the 'Late Late Show'

James Corden had the best carpool buddy anyone could ask for! On Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host had the chance to sing along on his way to work with music legend Stevie Wonder.

During their drive through the city of Los Angeles, the 65-year-old superstar and the talk show host sang some of Stevie's biggest hits including "Superstition" "Sir Duke" and "Isn't She Lovely." Perhaps one of the best moments came when James was brought to tears after Stevie called his wife Julia and sang her a special rendition of his classic "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

Photo: CBS

"I just called, to say, James loves you," Stevie sang as James' wife listened in surprise on the other side of the line. James continued driving his Range Rover and wiping the tears from his his eyes at the end of the impromptu performance.

In honor of being in the car with the British-funnyman, Stevie was sure to put on his best English accent and play the harmonica. The duo also decided that they were going to form a group called the "Wondercats," who according to Stevie would, "headline every single place in the world."

Photo: CBS

Fans will have the chance to see Stevie perform live outside of the car during his 20-city "Songs in the Key of Life Performance" tour starting September 30 in Montreal and ending November 24 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

This isn't the first time James has done Carpool Karaoke, since his run on the Late Late Show, he has had the help of Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and A$AP Rocky on his way to work.

At the end of their trip, James was sure to thank Stevie for leaving his license at home. At the beginning of the ride, Stevie sat in the driver's seat and joked that it wasn't the best idea for him to drive... because he forgot his license. "I will always be thankful that today of all days you forgot your license," he quipped. "and I was able to get to work safely."

