Miss America 2016: Miss Georgia wins, Vanessa Williams gets public apology

Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, was crowned Miss America on Sunday, but we're betting that there are some New England Patriots fans who were less than pleased about it. During the question round, country singer Brett Eldridge asked Betty if she thought that Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady had cheated. "If there was question there, then yes, I think he cheated," the 21-year-old said. "If there was any question to be had, I think that he definitely cheated, and that he should've been suspended for that."

Miss America Betty Cantrell still stunned at winning Photo: Getty Images

Throughout the night, luck seemed to be on her side as well. During the evening gown portion, Betty almost took a tumble but managed to gain her balance back. She explained later that she lost an earring during her walk as well as before the interview.

While her answer might not have been popular with some, there was one moment during the pageant that was roundly applauded — when the Miss America CEO Sam Haskell apologized to former Miss America Vanessa Williams for the way her nude photo scandal was handled in 1984.

Vanessa, who was forced to give up her crown 10 months into her reign after nude photos were published in Penthouse, returned to the Miss America stage on Sunday night as a judge. "I have been a close friend to this beautiful and talented lady for 32 years," Sam said. "You have lived your life in grace and dignity, and never was it more evident than during the events of 1984 when you resigned."

Miss America (left) and Vanessa Williams with Miss America CEO Sam Haskell Photo: Getty Images

It was an emotional moment for Vanessa, who got teary-eyed as he continued. "Though none of us currently in the organization were involved then, on behalf of today's organization, I want to apologize to you and to your mother, Miss Helen Williams. I want to apologize for anything that was said or done that made you feel any less than the Miss America you are and the Miss America you always will be."

There were also some lighter moments during the show. When Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary asked Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson which woman should be pictured on the $10 bill, her reply prompted laughs and cheers from the audience.

Her answer? Ellen DeGeneres. "I think that woman is so amazing," Kelley said. "Not only is she kind. Not only is she intelligent. Not only is her entire platform speaking tolerance and equality for all and kindness, but she's able to be funny without insulting someone and I think that is an incredible feat."

Miss Colorado's Kelley Johnson stands at 6'1 Photo: Getty Images

Miss Alabama, Meg McGuffin, who says her nickname is Egg McMuffin, was asked by Taya Kyle, widow of US Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, why she thought Donald Trump was leading in the polls. "I think Donald Trump is an entertainer. I think he says what's on a lot of people's minds, but I think that the Republican party should be absolutely terrified of all the attention that he is taking from incredible candidates like Jeb Bush and Chris Christie who could absolutely do the job of president of the United States. And if I were a Republican, I would absolutely be terrified of that."

Meg — who introduced herself as being "from the state that brought you the hottest dancer, Channing Tatum" — also pulled out some moves of her own. During the talent portion of the show, she danced to "Clubbed to Death" from The Matrix soundtrack.

Betty Cantrell and the judges after being crowned Miss America 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Miss Oklahoma Georgia Frazer made it to the top 10 and credited Kate Middleton for her dress choice. "Kate Middleton is someone I admire and look up to. She is the idea of beauty and a confident woman so that's why i chose my gown. It looked like Kate Middleton."

Nick Jonas curated the songs for the night while Zendaya, Amy Purdy and Danica McKellar also helped judge. The evening at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall was hosted by Chris Harrison and Brooke Burke.