Donald Trump on Arnold Schwarzenegger as new 'Celebrity Apprentice' host

Donald Trump has his hands full as he criss-crosses the country in his run for the U.S. presidency, but his role as the host of Celebrity Apprentice is now going to someone with even more political experience than he has — former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After NBC confirmed on Monday that the action hero will be the show's new CEO for the 2016-17 TV season, Donald tweeted his congratulations to the Terminator star. "Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season's Celebrity Apprentice," he wrote. "He'll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity."

The Republican front-runner then added: "To all my fans, sorry I couldn't do The Apprentice any longer—but equal time (presidential run) prohibits me from doing so. Love!"

Arnold, 68, also released a statement on Monday. "I have always been a huge fan of The Celebrity Apprentice and the way it showcases the challenges and triumphs of business and teamwork," he said. "I am thrilled to bring my experience to the boardroom and to continue to raise millions for charity. Let's get started!"

The internet had fun with the news, joking about the star axing people by using the line "You're terminated" or using Donald's catchphrase "You're fired." (Check out the video below to see how he uttered the line in 1994's True Lies.)

COULD THIS BE ARNOLD'S FAMOUS LAST WORDS TO CONTESTANTS?

As Donald, 69, preps for Wednesday's Republican debate, polls have the real estate mogul leading the race, something that surprises George Clooney. "Who'd have thought Donald Trump would be at 30 percent?" he said at a press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

George, 54, slammed the presidential hopeful for calling Mexican immigrants criminals and "rapists" during this 2016 campaign announcement in June. "Clearly, what he said is idiotic, of course it's idiotic," George said. "Anybody who says as intolerant words as those should be laughed at, and that's pretty much [what] I think eventually history will do."