Jessica Simpson talks return to music as brand celebrates 10th anniversary

Jessica Simpson has taken New York City by storm this week appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and TODAY to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her fashion line.The 35-year-old opened up about her personal life along the way revealing she could return to singing again and that she never takes off her high heels.

Jessica Simpson showed off her trim figure at her 10th anniversary party Photo: Getty Images

The blonde beauty stepped out on September 9 in Central Park for her party at Tavern on the Green marking 10 years in the fashion industry. She showed off her toned figure in a black jumpsuit with sheer paneling. By her side was husband Eric Johnson, who she shared several sweet kisses with and her parents Tina and Joe Simpson, who proudly supported their daughter and her billion dollar empire.

Jessica and Eric shared a kiss at the September 9 party Photo: Getty Images

Though fashion design seems to be her calling, the mom-of-two revealed earlier in the day she hasn't forgotten her singing roots. "That's how I started; that's always [been] one of my biggest passions in the world," she said on the NBC's TODAY . "I love to use my voice." The pop star is even building a recording studio home in her home that's set to be ready next month, but thinks her kids will take it over.

Tina and Joe Simpson supported their daughter Photo: Getty Images

Jessica opened up more about her children on September 8 when she appeared on the The Tonight Show. "What do I have to look forward to?" asked Jimmy, who is a father to two as well. "Pooping in the grass and not a diaper," Jessica quipped. "Just popping a squat."

Jessica revealed that she never takes off her heels Photo: NBC

The comedian also brought up a picture that the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer recently shared on Instagram where she's jet skiing in heels. "I never take off the heel," she said. "I get more grip with them! I mean, when you have your own brand, why not?"