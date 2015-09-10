George Clooney jokes he is Amal's arm candy: 'Shiny and pretty'

Almost a year into his marriage to Amal Clooney, George Clooney admitted to Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he’s the arm candy in the relationship. “What is it like to be the arm candy in a relationship, because she’s the very serious person?” Stephen asked George. “She must say like, ‘We’re going to meet extremely intelligent people tonight – these are not show folk.”

George mimicked Amal saying: “Don’t talk,” while he added, "Shiny and pretty – that's mostly what I do now."

George was Stephen's first guest on the Late Show Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS

“That’s mostly what I do,” said George, who’s first wedding anniversary is coming in up on September 27. The long-time bachelor married the Lebanese-British human rights lawyer in a star-studded Venice ceremony and celebration.

The 54-year-old actor was Stephen’s first guest on his debut as the host of the Late Show. Proving that he’s as thoughtful as he is funny, the comedian presented George with a belated wedding gift, though he did pretend to be offended that he wasn’t invited. George unwrapped the signature Tiffany’s box, looking touched as he pulled out a silver paperweight engraved with the words “I don’t know you.”

George and Amal spent their summer in Europe Photo: Getty Images

"That's just to remind you that we don't know each other," said Stephen, referencing the many talk show hosts who interview friends. Unlike many actors who make the talk-show rounds, George had no movie or project to promote, so the two decided to make one, calling it Decision Strike .

Playing the tough, no-nonsense Secretary-General of the United Nations, George is too busy with romance to save the world. "Sex sells Stephen," he joked. Stephen, adding, "I did my own sex. I did all of my own stunts."

George’s appearance on the Late Show comes after spending the summer with his 37-year-old wife at his villa in Lake Como, Italy. While there, the affectionate couple welcomed actor Ed Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson, along with their 2-year-old son Atlas in August as well as Ocean’s Eleven co-star Julia Roberts with her husband over the Fourth of July weekend.

George and Amal also ventured to Ibiza for the Casamigos tequila launch with Cindy Crawford and his business partner Rande Gerber.