Kanye West has the Clinton support for his 2020 presidential run. Chelsea Clinton may be busy backing her mother Hillary Clinton's campaign to become president, but she is not opposed to the rapper potentially being her mother's rival in 2020.

Speaking about her family's foundation's No Ceilings Project to support women's rights, Chelsea said Kanye's passion for politics could inspire others to get involved. "I definitely think who runs for office is really important," she told MTV News. "Even if him just saying that helps spark a little boy or little girl who was watching the VMAs to think, 'Oh, wow! Maybe I should do that,' that's awesome."

Chelsea Clinton thought Kanye's presidential bid could be "awesome" Photos: Getty Images

As for whether she would vote for the "All Day" rapper? "I think it depends on who he'd be running against," Chelsea replied, hinting that her loyalties would lie with her mother.

Kanye declared he intends to run for president in 2020 while collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Toward the end of his epic speech, the 38-year-old said: "If my grandfather was here right now, he would not let me back down. I don't know what I stand to lose after this. It doesn't matter, though, because it ain't about me. It's about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

Kanye announced his intention to run for president at the VMAs Photo: Getty Images

The rapper's bid has received support from a number of high profile faces including his friend Rihanna, who told Entertainment Tonight: "I mean people are voting for [Donald] Trump. Who wouldn't vote for Kanye?!"

Meanwhile Taylor Swift hinted she could join Kanye's presidential bid after sharing a photo of the flowers he had sent her on Instagram, adding the message: "Awwww Kanye sent me the coolest flowers!! #KanTay2020 #BFFs."