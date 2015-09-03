Will.i.am just wants Queen Elizabeth to show him some love. "I’d love to hug the Queen as it would remind me of my grandma," The 40-year-old Black Eyed Peas rapper tells HELLO! exclusively. "I want to go, 'Hug me, tell me everything you know, tell me everything is going to be okay.'"

Will.i.am would love to hug the Queen Photo: Getty Images

The musician says the Queen reminds him of his grandmother, a woman who despite not having a lot of money in east Los Angeles carried herself with a lot of dignity and was always dressed to the nines. He mentions: "It’s a different generation – they’re soft in how they speak and are full of chivalry, politeness and elegance."

Through his foundation i.am angel, he has donated over $500,000 to the Prince of Wales’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, to fund education, training and enterprise schemes focusing on technology. “William is a good lad,” he says of Prince Charles' oldest son, while adding an English accent.

Will.i.am on the set of his Lexus NX ad Photo: HELLO! Magazine

Although it seems the 40-year-old is everywhere, he just filmed an ad for the new Lexus NX that features his single #thatPower, will be celebrating the Black Eyed Peas 20th anniversary and is working on Fergie's upcoming album, he continues to maintain a low-key public profile. “A lot of people who get photographed call the paparazzi," he explains. "They don’t go, ‘Oh my god, how did you guys get there?’ “I don’t want to ruin anybody’s myth on how that happens, but I don’t call.”

And as busy as this guy is, taking vacations are not for him. "‘We get paid to do things – why are we paying to do nothing?’" he quips of a recent trip he took. "I’d rather have fun and do things we love and get paid for it. This is a constant vacay – that’s awesome.”

For his stress reliever, it always goes back to the music. “If I’m stressed, depressed or frustrated, I usually write songs about it," he shares. "My therapy is composing or cracking jokes. Every moment is my happiest moment because if not it means I don’t appreciate this moment.”

