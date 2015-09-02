Victoria Beckham always manages to look red carpet ready at an event or even on social media so it was surprising to see a casual selfie of her on the cover of Interview magazine. Sporting sunglasses and no makeup, the fashion designer took the snap with her husband David Beckham and son Brooklyn in the background with their phones. Harper's hair can also just be seen on the other side of the former Spice Girl.

"My @interviewmag #interviewgang cover with @davidbeckham and @brooklynbeckham is out today! x vb #VBAviators (sic)," she captioned the pic.

Victoria Beckham posed for a rare selfie on the cover of Interview magazine Photo: Interview Magazine

Victoria's cover is just one of eight that are hitting newsstands. The seven alternate covers of the #ME issue also features Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik and Mert Alas.

"We invited each subject to use this opportunity to create something powerful and personal: the utmost expression of themselves," says Editor-in-Chief Keith Pollock. The submissions range from large-scale productions with world-renowned photographers, to the raw, casual, and sometimes erotic selfies that flood our social media feeds everyday... Our aim was to allow them to create an image that reflects the way the subjects see themselves. And the way they want to be seen.”

Victoria shared a snap on her son Romeo's birthday Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

The 41-year-old and her soccer player hubby have been open with sharing family pictures on social media. The mom-of-four shared an adorable picture on September 1 kissing her sonas he celebrated turning 13 as well as a snap of the whole Beckham brood walking through the airport to return to London for the school year. David also posted a father-son embrace between the new teenager and himself on his page to his 11.4 million followers.

Victoria also posted a picture of her family in the airport Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Oldest son Brooklyn Beckham has even become a king of Instagram himself, gaining 4.1 million followers since joining and sharing pictures from life with his A-list parents and friends. He ended his summer break by heading to the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30.