Justin Bieber's blonde 'swoop' channels Brad Pitt, Kate Gosselin

Justin Bieber's hair has always been a topic of conversation, but it became popular once again after Miley Cryus commented on it at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. "I like your swoop," she said to the teen idol in her opening monologue.

Justin Bieber debuted a new look at the MTV VMAs Photo: Getty Images



Along with Kanye West's announcement about running for president in 2020, it is Justin's "swoop" that's tearing up the internet with people making comparisons with other famous hairstyles. Brad Pitt rocked a similar 'do back in 1997, and many people compared his new look to Kate Gosselin's hair and Stefan's from Saturday Night Live.

While the 21-year-old donned long blonde hair in the past, this style was more reminscent of an Emo look with a large chunk hanging in front of his face. To complete the look, he wore a black-and-white patterned button-down, ripped skinnies, a leather jacket and tan-colored boots.

Justin was a good sport and even made a reference to Kate Gosselin on Instagram Photos: Getty Images

After staying out of the spotlight for a while following a series of run-ins with the law, Justin not only made a splash with his hair at the award show, but his performance as well. The singer got emotional after performing a medley of his summer hit "Where Are U Now" and his new single "What Do You Mean?" which just premiered Friday, breaking the record for the fastest song to hit No. 1 on iTunes.





The singer hasn't performed at the VMAs since 2010 Photo: Getty Images

Following the performance, which included some impressive dance moves, Justin reflected on his "journey" saying, "Life is a journey, sometimes a battle," and "Believe in something bigger than yourself." He was then hoisted in the air to fly above the crowd. When it concluded, the pop star doubled over, crying as fans cheered him on.





Justin broke down in tears following his performance Photo: Getty Images