Kanye West announces he will run for president in 2020, celebs react

While all eyes have been on the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for the 2016 presidential election, it seems Kanye West has his eyes set on the POTUS position for 2020. The rapper announced he was running for president during the MTV VMAs on August 30.

The unexpected announcement came at the end of his 12-minute acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award, which was presented to him by none other than Taylor Swift, who Kanye famously interrupted during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to insist that his friend Beyoncé should have won the accolade.

Kanye West received a lifetime achievement award on Sunday Photo: Getty Images



Kanye, who was accompanied by his pregnant wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, said: "If my grandfather was here right now, he would not let me back down. I don't know what I stand to lose after this. It don't matter, though, because it ain't about me, it's about ideas, bro."





Kanye was presented his award by Taylor Swift Photo: Getty Images



He added, "New ideas. People with ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."



Aside from apologizing to Taylor admitting he's changed since he became a father, Kanye also called out Justin Timberlake during his speech. "I sat at the Grammys and saw Justin Timberlake and Cee Lo lose; Gnarls Barkley and the FutureSex/LoveSounds album," he said. "I ain't trying to put you on blast, but I saw that man in tears. He deserved to win Album of the Year."

Kanye with his first lady in Balmain at the show Photo: Getty Images

A series of memes also hit the internet and even caught the eye of Kanye's sister-in-law Khloe put him in front of an American flag with Mr. West for President underneath on her Instagram. Kourtney also posted a picture on Instagram of the Kardashian girls outside the White House with the caption, "Keeping Up With The Karadashians Season 427: White House Edition."