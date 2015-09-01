'Chrisley Knows Best' star Savannah preps for college

For many if not all parents, sending their kids off to college is one of the harder things to swallow as they get older. Todd and Julie Chrisley are going through this right now as they get ready to send their baby girl Savannah off to Lipscomb University in Nashville – a year early!

And as any parent can attest, before their child becomes independent and on their own to fend for themselves in campus life, they can impart all the words of wisdom and advice they have to offer. As viewers of Chrisley Knows Best are aware, the patriarch of the Atlanta-based family doesn’t exactly keep quiet on any and all matters, and you better believe seeing his youngest daughter off to college is no different. “My dad told me I need to have at least a 3.0 GPA or pay my own way,” Savannah tells HELLO!. “He also told me to keep my feet on the floor, head in the air and hands in my pocket, and I’ll be Gucci.”

Savannah got some of her dad's words of wisdom ahead of her freshman year Photo: USA Network

Leaving her close-knit family which consists of her parents, her older sister Lindsie, her older brother Chase and younger brother Grayson as well as her niece Chloe, nephew Jackson and grandmother Nanny Faye has Savannah nervous but also looking forward to getting out on her own. “I am most excited about being able to make my own schedule and start my life,” she shares. “I'm excited to have a routine of my own, though having quietness when I come home will be so weird! Honestly, I don't think I'm ready for it!”

Her big family will also be missed. “I'm a huge family person so leaving them makes me so nervous! I never do anything without them,” the 17-year-old continued. “They're all my best friends...especially Grayson and Chloe – so leaving them is breaking my heart.”

Not living at home means missing out on what mama’s whipping up in the kitchen. The budding-fashionista, who styles herself and does her own makeup on the show, noted: “Not having mom’s cooking while off at school is definitely the diet that I didn't ask to go on! Her cooking is amazing! So that's the downside to moving out.”

Savannah styles herself for the show Photo: USA Network

Whether she is ready or not, Savannah is all packed up with just a few short weeks to go. “It’s a blast,” the entrepreneurial business major says of shopping for her dorm. “I think I found something that I like to do more than shopping for clothes!” In her suitcases, one of her essentials are her photos. She explains: “I am a huge picture freak, and I don't ever miss a moment! I would be devastated if I didn't have my photos. I have a feeling that they'll definitely help with home sickness.”

They will also help keep mom and dad in the loop on her freshman adventures as Savannah continues on making those everlasting memories.