Miley Cyrus gave Jimmy Kimmel an eye-full during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 23-year-old left little to the imagination in a revealing outfit, and the host couldn't help but blush at her attire. "To be honest, I'm a little cold," the "Can't be Tamed" singer told the late night host. "I would have worn a shirt.... actually I wouldn't have. But you could have warned me."

Miley sported a rainbow skirt, with an open cape, complete with heart-shaped nipple pasties, an outfit the singer says she purchased on Hollywood Blvd. Aside from making Jimmy a little nervous, the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards' host shared a time when her outfit made it hard for her to carry on a conversation with Paul McCartney.

"I did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Joan Jett. We were talking to Paul McCartney. I saw him not really knowing how to talk to me, and I don't really know how to talk to Paul McCartney so it made me very comfortable because it made him uncomfortable," she shared. "So sometimes it's kind of a convo ice-breaker you can just be like 'stop staring at my tits' and then the convo just keeps going."





Over the years, Miley has tested out many daring looks Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes

The self-proclaimed 'vegan-nudist' shared that she travels with a lot of tape to keep her outfits together. Miley also explained how her father and former Hannah Montana co-star Billy Ray Cyrus really feels about her choice of clothing."My dad's cool because I'm sure he'd maybe rather not have me have my tits out all the time, but he'd rather me have my tits out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a bitch," she said. "I see a lot of people with their clothes on, and they're kind of a--holes. I don't know if it's the clothes that turn you into an a--hole. When you've got your tits out, you can't really be an a--hole. It's like, people are already judging you."

During another segment of the show, Miley traded her NSFW outfit for more office-friendly attire and went out on Hollywood Boulevard in disguise to see how people really feel about her. Always up for some fun, the singer was a good sport as she listened to some unflattering opinions.

Miley is gearing up to host Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards airing at 9 pm.