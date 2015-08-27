Justin Bieber superfan Tobias Sheldon, who reached fame after going through $100,000 worth of plastic surgery to look like the pop star, sadly died last week his agent confirmed to People magazine.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old aspiring singer was found in a California motel. Officials found drugs at the scene but have not yet been able to determine how he died. It is thought that Tobias had been hit hard by a recent break up with his boyfriend.

Tobias had spent $100,000 on trying to look like the pop star Photo: E!

He was last seen on August 18 in West Hollywood. His friend Mel Espinoza told an LA TV station: "This is very unusual for him to be missing. He hasn't done anything like this, not shown up for no reason, no note or anything."

The Justin look-alike had appeared on E! show Botched Surgery talking about how much he enjoys songwriting and was seen recording his own music. He also spoke of his admiration for 21-year-old Justin, saying: "What brought me to Bieber was the whole package: the full cheeks, the full temples, the bright open eyes, the full luscious lips and spatial framing…[he’s] just extraordinarily beautiful.”

Tobias explained that he used to take a picture of the star from two years ago to surgeons so that they could model his face on when Justin was very young. Toby's ultimate dream was to be invited to duet with his hero.

Justin, who is promoting his new single "What Do You Mean?" via a social media campaign, has yet to comment on his fan's death. However, the young star may well send his condolences to Tobias' loved ones. In the last few months, Justin has made an effort to show that he is growing up.

He released a video clip apologizing for his controversial behavior last year such as his arrest for drink driving. He said: "I'm a person who genuinely cares. And although what's happened in the past has happened, I just want to make the best impression on people and be kind and loving and gentle and soft."

He added, "And although people can call me a 'softy', that's how my mom raised me."