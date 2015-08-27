Thursday night, the curtain will rise once again for Celine Dion in Las Vegas. It’s been just over a year since she last performed at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, a run that raised the bar for Sin City entertainment, and nobody is more ready for her return than the superstar herself.

"We don't know what the future holds," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “René told me to come back, to do it, still share your passion” – and that’s exactly what Celine plans to do. Even though the last year has been a challenging one, the singer admits that she feels stronger than ever. “René and I, we are reunited like always, but love has transformed an even stronger strength.” She also believes that performing again will, “help him 100% and me 100%.”

The new block of shows will also see a new Celine of sorts. In a series of recent interviews, the mother of three has opened up more than ever about life, death and the prospect of living a life without her number-one champion, her husband of 20 years. Speaking to USA Today, she confided that René has told her, “I want to die in your arms,” a heartbreaking wish that Celine has promised to uphold.

Celine is teaming up with some of fashion's top designers for her outfits Photo: Getty Images

The experience has left the Canadian icon with a powerful new outlook on life. “It’s important to open your eyes in the morning and look at yourself in the mirror and ask two questions: Are you dead, or do you have a ticket to ride?” she explained. "And if you have a ticket, have a good day because today is the most important day of your life.”

The thrilling theatrics and powerhouse vocals that have become Celine's signatures remain, but the 47-year-old has injected her live act with never-before-scene visual treats and stripped-down performances. She will also belt out even more memorable hologram duets with Las Vegas legends and has commissioned a fashion lover’s dream of a wardrobe, featuring pieces from Zuhair Murad, Valentino, Versace and Elie Saab.

Kicking off the festivities will be a montage of fan-submitted videos solicited by the Quebec native earlier this year. The "New Day" singer asked fans to deliver their best performance of her chart topper "I Drove All Night" to win the chance to be a part of her newly designed show.

According to Celine, she was initially reluctant to have many uptempo songs on her set list, telling USA Today, “When I decided to stop the show (a year ago) because René wasn’t feeling well, it was because I was shaking my butt every night, singing ‘Everybody dance now,’ and I wasn’t feeling good about that … but he wants me there.” She goes on to joke that, “he doesn’t fit into my dress, but believe me, René is with me on that stage.”

In celebration of Celine’s return to the stage, Hello! shines a light on some of her most memorable moments in Las Vegas.



