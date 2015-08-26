Behati Prinsloo nursed by Adam Levine after wisdom teeth removal

Getting your wisdom teeth out is pretty miserable for anyone, but Behati Prinsloo is trying to make the best of her painful situation by posting hilarious videos and pictures of her recovery. She first shared a clip on Instagram on August 25 returning home from the dentist with her face wrapped in ice singing along to the hit song "I Can't Feel My Face."

"My perfect day...LOL bye bye wisdoms," she captioned the hilarious video. "#icantfeelmyface."

Upon returning home, the Victoria's Secret model revealed she has some of the best help possible: her husband Adam Levine. The 26-year-old shared a snap laying in bed with her rock star beau holding a teddy bear. "My nurse is the perfect combination of sexy and cute," she captioned the GIF of Adam making silly faces. "Update: day 2 after removing my wisdom teeth SUCK!!!!!!"

Perhaps unable to sleep, Behati took to Instagram again to share another photo laying in bed with an ice pack and teddy bear wearing a sweater that read "Behati." She simply wrote alongside the black and white pic, "On point." This uncomfortable bonding experience comes after the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, after marrying last July at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico.

