George Clooney's epic photobomb of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

George Clooney will forever be the biggest prankster. During the Casamigo tequila launch in Ibiza, the actor couldn't help himself and jumped at the chance to crash Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber's romantic selfie. The 54-year-old jokester, who is known for his serious roles in Gravity and The Descendants, showed off his sense of humor in the amusing picture. "@casamigos photo bomber #HouseofFriends," Cindy, 49, wrote on Instagram.

The supermodel was pictured closing her eyes while her husband of 17 years leaned in for a kiss, unbeknownst to the couple that George was lurking in the background.

Cindy, Rande, George and the actor's wife Amal were in Ibiza to celebrate the launch of George and Rande's tequila brand, Casamigos. The group of four flew in to the party island over the weekend and headed straight for a night on the town. Cindy looked as fierce as ever in a black minidress that featured leather detailing and a studded belt, while Amal, 37, lit up the room in a glitzy gold Vionnet mini dress that costs $2,435.

The stunning pair partied the night away with their husbands and famed make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, who did Amal's makeup on her wedding day.

Two brunettes and a redhead walk into a bar...thanks @ctilburymakeup for the beauty last night! #houseoffriends A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 24, 2015 at 10:33am PDT

George and Amal, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month, put on a loved-up display and cozied up to each other all night. In fact, a fan had the chance to meet the actor and the human rights lawyer on the dance floor, while DJ Avicii played his set in the background. "Ugh you guys she's even more stunning in person and I got a chance to tell her that she's an amazing role model for young women – and she was gracious as expected. Beauty and Brains. #Amal #Georgeclooney #houseoffriends #Ibiza #beauty," wrote Instagram user Ariane Laezza.

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month

George and Amal have not been shy of expressing their love for one another since they became man and wife in a romantic Venetian ceremony last September, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.

The actor told his wife that he "couldn't be more proud to be your husband" as he accepted an award at the Golden Globes in January, and has since said that his activist wife is "the smart one" in their marriage.