Taylor Swift brings out Alanis Morisette and Ellen DeGeneres (in a tutu!)

Taylor Swift might be the star of the show, but she certainly hasn't shied away from letting other celebs join her on stage during her "1989" tour. Having already welcomed Julia Roberts, Matt LeBlanc and Lena Dunham to name a few, the "Shake It Off" singer surprised her audience on August 24 in Los Angeles with an appearance from Ellen DeGeneres and duets with Alanis Morisette and Dixie Chick's Natalie Maines.

Taylor and Natalie performed together on August 24 Photo: Getty Images

"I can safely and honestly say I would not be a musician if it had not been for this artist," Taylor told the sold-out crowd when Natalie joined her. "I would not have wanted to be a country artist. I wouldn’t have dreamed the things that I dreamed, and I wouldn’t be standing on this stage today." The two went on to sing "Goodbye Earl" together.

For a comedic break, Ellen made an appearance on the famous catwalk for Taylor's hit song "Style." The comedian had the crowd laughing as she posed and walked in a silver sequin outfit complete with a fringe tutu.

Ellen walked the runway in a sequin outfit Photo: Getty Images

Later in the show, the third of a five-night string of performances, the 25-year-old celebrated the 20th anniversary of Alanis' iconic album Jagged Little Pill by performing "You Oughta Know" together and praising the 90s artist for changing the perception of female singers. “She defined the music of her decade,” Taylor said.

Alanis and Taylor performed together Photo: Getty Images

“She inspired a generation of confessional female singer-songwriters who all of a sudden felt like you could actually say these raw feelings that you had. You could actually sing about your real life, you could put detail to it, you could get really, really mad if you wanted to. And I think it’s fair to say that so many of the female singer-songwriters of my generation, including myself, would not write the way that we do without her and her music. And she has written some of the most brilliant music – in particular probably inarguably the greatest breakup song of all-time.”

And though they didn't join her on stage, a slew of stars rocked out in the audience. Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson both brought their kids to the concert at the Staples Center and posted pictures on Instagram of their fun night out.

"My lil #squad w the most beautiful, talented and kindest @taylorswift #momlife #taylorswiftrules," Jessica wrote alongside a backstage pic.

Kate shared a snap from behind of her cozying up to 4-year-old Bingham and 11-year-old Ryder writing, "TSwift with my boys. @taylorswift #SuchFun #LovesOfMyLife."

Mark Wahlberg also brought his daughter Ella and her friends to the Friday night show for some early birthday fun. Taylor's bestie Gigi Hadid has also been supporting her friend throughout her sold-out shows at the Staples Center. She posed with Mariska Hargitay backstage and tweeted: "Also, don't know how many 1989 shows I've seen at this point, but I still belt every word and feel so proud every second."