Bindi Irwin set to star in new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Bindi Irwin has tried a lot of adventurous things in her lifetime including getting up close and personal with crocodiles, but she's trying something totally new: dancing. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin revealed on August 24 that she will be joining that cast of Dancing With the Stars for the 21st season.

"I am absolutely thrilled. I can't tell you how excited I am," she said on Good Morning America. "I think that it is going to be a truly unbelievable new experience. I can’t wait to see what is to come."

Bindi Irwin announced she is joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars Photo: Getty Images

The announcement comes after the 17-year-old spent "a month studying crocodiles to see where they go and what they get up to" with her family on their annual trip to the Steve Erwin Wildlife Preserve. "I actually just got back from our annual crocodile research trip," she said. "About four days ago I was in far north Queensland catching crocs and now here I am in New York City, about to be in L.A."



She added: "This is completely different from anything I've done in my life. The contrast will be huge," she said of her big move. "I'm a little scared, but we will see what happens."

Bindi is used to tackling crocodiles not the dance floor Photo: Instagram/@bindisueirwin

Bindi said she would be moving to Los Angeles with her mom Terri and younger brother Robert for support and admitted she's nervous about the adventure since she has no dancing experience. "For me Dancing With the Stars has always been something I've admired. I’m quite nervous about this" she said. "I have to tell you though, the judges scare me more than crocodiles."

Though this is the Australian teen's first time doing ballroom dancing, she's been a TV star for years. She hosted her own shows, created a book series and clothing line after her father died when she was just 8 years old.



"It’s all about having the courage and strength and, for me, it is something completely different," she added. "But, I hope that I am able to inspire others in their own lives to seize opportunity and to make a difference and just jump, take that leap, even if it terrifies you."



The full lineup of pro dancers, which includes past mirror ball champions Derek Hough, Mark Ballas and Karina Smirnoff, was announced last week.

Watch Bindi's announcement below:



