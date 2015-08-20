Stephanie Pratt reveals her dark past: 'Addiction developed instantly'

Stephanie Pratt has never been one to shy away from discussing her personal life. The blonde beauty starred on the hit reality shows The Hills and Made in Chelsea, but is revealing even more in her newly released memoir Made in Reality: From the Hills of L.A. to London's Made in Chelsea. The 29-year-old opened up about her dark past and hopes for the future telling HELLO!, "My resolution now is to take everything day by day and not worry about the future."

Stephanie released her memoir detailing her dark past on August 13 Photo: Instagram/@officialstephpratt

In her book, Stephanie reveals she developed a crystal meth addiction as a teenager after feeling “the weight of trying to be perfect,” she told the magazine. "I was 14 or 15 [when I first smoked it]," she wrote in the book. "I was on the extreme level and addiction developed instantly. [I smoked] probably four times before school, then at snack...probably 12 or 13 times a day."

Her wake up call came on her 19th birthday, when Stephanie took an overdose of the powerful drug. Thankfully, her mother found her and she was rushed to the hospital. It took an additional two years and a prolonged stay at a rehabilitation center in Texas before she conquered her addiction. “I love them more than anything – they gave me so many chances," Stephanie told us of her parents. "When I was writing the book, it was like looking at a different life. I definitely cried a lot and at one point asked my agent, ‘Have I been too honest?’ I’m hoping that it will help girls, and if I can help just one girl, it will have been worth it.”

Stephanie appeared on The Hills with her brother Spencer Pratt and her now sister-in-law Heidi Montag Photo: Getty Images

Stephanie also battled bulimia and anorexia at the peak of her success on The Hills, an illnesses she has now overcome. Although she still takes antidepressants, she also uses exercise to boost her mood, either with daily resistance training, Bikram yoga or hiking. She is also careful to eat healthily and strives to think positively, using such mantras as: “Everything will work out in the end or it’s not the end.”



Stephanie recently split from her Made in Chelsea co-star Josh Shepherd Photo: Getty Images

And despite a recent breakup with her Made in Chelsea co-star Josh Shepherd, the TV star is feeling optimistic and loving life in London. "This is home,” she revealed to us. “London is the best city in the world. I have so much fun here. I love all the people, how nice black cab drivers are. I even love the weather.”

