His little pony! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have added to their family. The 35-year-old introduced the world to his brand new rescue horse Smoke, in a sweet Instagram post. "Meet Smoke my rescue horse. He loves beer! We're meant to be. (to be clear he just loves the smell)" the Magic Mike star captioned the picture, showing him in the stables with his new horse holding a beer up to his nose.

The couple, who are parents to 2-year-old Everly, also adopted a pitbull named Lulu when they were married in 2008 and also share a dog named Meeka, a miniature Japanese Spitz that belonged to Jenna before the two were married. On Tuesday, the actor posted a pic of him and his darling pup having a morning run. "Morning ride. My Lulu is so rad she lets me win," he captioned the slow motion video of his dog racing while he rides a bike.

Earlier this summer, the actor opened up to Vanity Fair about what it is like to be a father and raise a his daughter with his wife. "I love being a dad. They’re like little mirrors running around," he told the magazine. They show you things about yourself you wouldn’t pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: ‘Oh, my God, that is so you right there.’ But I don’t know if I’m good at it.”