Candace Cameron-Bure's spills on Fuller House: 'We are having a blast'

Candace Cameron-Bure let the crowd in on some Fuller House secrets during her book signing for Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction . “I just came off the set, and we are in the middle of our fourth episode that we’re taping right now,” an excited Candace told fans gathered inside Barnes & Noble at Los Angeles’ The Grove on August 17. “This show is so good, and it’s so funny.”

Candace, who is joined by her fellow 90s sitcom co-stars John Stamos , Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for the Netflix reboot that is set to air in 2016, continued: “We are having a blast, and I think you guys are going to really, really love it. I think it will be everything that you hope it will be. I can’t wait for it.”

In addition to her sitcom fame, the 39-year-old is best known for her appearance on the 18th season of Dancing With the Stars, where she had a strong run to finish in third place with her partner Mark Ballas. The mother of three decided to write her new book based on her experiences and the adversity she faced on the show. “I didn’t realize that I could grow so much and this whole experience really pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she explained. “But not only that, I had to learn to handle the pressure, how to stay in the game, how to keep pushing forward even though I really wanted to quit.”



How nerve wracking was the experience for the seemingly cool and composed Candace? “I literally wanted to throw up before every dance going out on live television and doing that,” she admitted. “It was really hard.” Despite the nerves, her experience on the show also gave her a lifelong friend in her dance partner. “I am still close to Mark Ballas,” she noted. “I texted him on the way over here. I love Mark. We’re good friends.”

Beyond Fuller House clues and reality show updates, she also gave some important advice to one young fan who asked about becoming an actress. The devout Christian shared: “It’s ok to say no. In any job that you have, if there’s something that makes you uncomfortable or doesn’t feel right, be willing to walk away. There’s nothing worth your integrity or character in life.”