Kristen Stewart reunites with Taylor Lautner at 'American Ultra' premiere

Though the hit movie saga ended three years ago, fans will be happy to know that members of the cast of Twilight have reunited. No, it's not Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, but Kristen did meet up with co-star Taylor Lautner at the premiere of her new movie American Ultra on August 18 at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles.

The duo was all smiles as they chatted and laughed on the red carpet, clearly excited to see each other. And fans were not only delighted to see the 25-year-old actress posing with her old friend, but also enjoyed her stunning speckled sequined jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kristen and Taylor reunited on the red carpet on August 18 Photo: Getty Images

Although Kristen and Taylor were spotted together at a Sam Smith concert in January, this is the first red carpet appearance the two have made since the final installment, Breaking Dawn-Part 2, hit theaters in 2012. Their friendship blossomed over the five years they spent filming the hit movies along withand, her on and off screen boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

The last time Taylor and Kristen posed together was in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

So, could this mini reunion mean there's a bigger Twilight reunion in store? Kristen commented on the possibility of reboot in an interview for Uproxx revealing she was surprisingly open to it.

"I was so genuinely, heavily entrenched in that, and not in a way that felt like an obligation. Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time," she said. "It's hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn't mean I want to keep doing it. But if other people? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you: I would be interested. I'd be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn't emotionally affect me one way or the other."