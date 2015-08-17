Even though he is on summer vacation, President Barack Obama had one very important matter of business to take care of: his summer music playlist. On August 14, the White House announced that they have joined the music streaming service Spotify, and POTUS had the task of putting together the first playlist.

POTUS is listening to Justin Timberlake and Beyonce during his vacation Photo: Getty Images

“Today the White House joined Spotify, and our inaugural playlist was hand-picked by none other than President Obama,” the official statement read on the website. “When asked to pick a few of his favorite songs for the summer, the President got serious. He grabbed a pen and paper and drafted up not one, but two separate summer playlists: one for the daytime, and one for the evening.”

The daytime playlist features a range of classic and newer hits from The Temptations “Aint Too Proud To Beg” to Justin Timberlake’s “Pusher Love Girl.” At night, the President likes to slow things down with hits like Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” and The Lumineers “Stubborn Love.”

Upon hearing the news that he made President Obama’s official playlist, Justin Timberlake tweeted his excitement next to the article featuring a couple of emoji’s and the hashtag “POTUSplaylist.”



Earlier this summer during his twitter Q&A, the very hip Commander and Chief admitted that Outkast and The Black Keys performed two of his favorite songs of the current moment. “Was listening to outkast/liberation and the black keys/lonely boy this morning,” he tweeted when asked about his favorite songs.

The President’s playlist for hanging out during the day also features tracks from Bob Dylan, fellow Chicago native John Legend, Florence and the Machine and Stevie Wonder. When he is winding down at night, artist such as Erykah Badu, Beyonce, Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles help him turn down. It's great to know that he has great taste in music and is willing to share some of his favorite hits with us.

THE PRESIDENT'S PLAYLIST