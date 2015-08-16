Pat McGrath transforms Kim Kardashian into Cleopatra with '3D' makeup

After channeling Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Marie Antoinette and Diana Ross, Kim Kardashian is taking on another beauty icon: Cleopatra. Famed makeup artist Pat McGrath transformed the reality star into the iconic character played by Elizabeth Taylor for Violet Grey's The Violet Files, showing off her 3D version of classic eye shadow.

“I love Elizabeth,” Kim told the magazine. “Pat and I have had conversations about how iconic she is, and how iconic Cleopatra is. I would have done anything — I would have trusted Pat’s vision no matter what she wanted — but I was really excited that it was the Cleopatra vibe.”

The unique makeup was Pat's modern interpretation of the 1963 film. “Elizabeth Taylor’s makeup in Cleopatra has been reenacted countless times, but for Kim I wanted to create a version that has never been done before, a futuristic 3D version,” she told the magazine. “I wanted to portray a luxurious decadence by using elements of ornate facial jewelry constructed into shapes that pay homage to Egyptian culture, and of course to the rich exotic character that Taylor played in this role.”

This isn't the first time the brunette beauty has shown her admiration for the acting legend. She interviewed Elizabeth for Harper's Bazaar in 2011 saying, "You are my idol. But I’m six husbands and some big jewels behind." Elizabeth responded, “Size does matter, but so does the size of the emotion behind it.”

Elizabeth also spoke about her role as the Egyptian queen. “I have never wanted to be a queen,” she said. “Cleopatra was a role, and I am an actor, so it was fun to play one, but it’s not real.”

Kim also posted an image on her Instagram in 2013 of her standing in front of a photograph of the Cleopatra actress while trying to recreate it. Kim wore a towel turban and held up her left hand with her gigantic engagement ring with a picture of Elizabeth doing the same.