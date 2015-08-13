Melanie Griffith's sweet birthday with family (and BFF Kris Kardashian)

Working Girl star Melanie Griffith celebrated her 58th birthday surrounded by family, blowing out her candles with her daughter Stella Banderas – whose father is Antonio Banderas – and her famous mom, onetime Hitchcock heroine Tippi Hedren of The Birds. The birthday girl shared a photo of the get-together, which also included her son Alexander Bauer, on her Instagram page.

Melanie and 18-year-old Stella – whose half-siblings also include 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson – have been inseparable lately, and no doubt the proud mom spending as much time as possible with her daughter before she heads off to college. The teenager graduated from high school in May, and celebrated with both her famous parents in a moment seen after Melanie shared a snap of the threesome.

And as Melanie celebrated her August 9 birthday, it wasn't just her mom and daughter who were on hand to celebrate. BFF Kris Kardashian posted a loving message on Instagram, which read: To my beautiful, kind, sweet, generous, talented, strong, super smart, and amazing girlfriend... You are so fabulous and I feel so blessed to have you in my life. You are a bright light to all who have the pleasure to know you. I love you Melanie!!!!"

Me and my girl @melanie_griffith57 ... Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! Phot cred #dakotajohnson @dakotajohnson #family Una foto publicada por @krisjenner el 9 de Ago de 2015 a la(s) 9:17 PDT

The Hollywood businesswoman and reality TV star also posted a black-and-white photo of the evening that was snapped by starlet Dakota.

Melanie's birthday this week is just the latest milestone since she applied for a divorce in June 2014 after nearly 20 years of marriage. She has also started the process of removing a tattoo of her ex's name from her arm, and is also set to star in a new TV sitcom, The Brainy Bunch, this fall.

Meanwhile, Antonio has been spending his time in his home country of Spain, where he’s been seen out and about with Dutch investment consultant Nicole Kimpel, even recently playing down wedding rumors after presenting her with a ring.