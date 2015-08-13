After his acclaimed turns in movies like Selma and The Butler, David Oyelowo is taking on one of the most iconic characters of all time: James Bond, making him the first black actor to ever play 007. Just a week after heart-throb Idris Elba talked about the coveted role, 39-year-old David has been cast as the voice of Agent 007 in the audiobook version of “Trigger Mortis,” the new Bond book written by Anthony Horowitz

"I am officially the only person on planet Earth who can legitimately say 'I am the new James Bond'," the British star told The Guardian. "Even saying that name is the cinematic equivalent of doing the ’to be or not to be’ speech.”

Acclaimed British actor David is set to play the voice in the new James Bond audiobook Photo: Getty Images

Playing the voice of the coveted role comes after David has taken on other male icons like as Martin Luther King, Jr., and becoming an agent should come easy to him as he already took on the role of the evil Agent Kallus on Star Wars: Rebels.

In terms of David taking on a live-action Bond film, it still remains to be seen. The latest Daniel Craig version SPECTRE is set to hit theaters this November, with more likely to come. But there have already been rumblings of a replacement; fans have long been campaigning for Idris Elba to take over the role, something he's currently denying.

The actor has already played iconic roles like Martin Luther King Jr. Photo: Getty Images

"If I were the Bond producers and everyone was pointing me toward one actor, what's the surprise in that?" he told Maxim magazine. "Honestly, it's one of those things that if it should happen, it would be a self-fulfilling prophecy; it would be the will of a nation."