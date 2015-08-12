Mariah Carey takes daughter Monroe, 4, to get ears pierced at Claire's

Mariah Carey and 4-year-old daughter Monroe celebrated a major milestone. On Monday the singer posted a picture on her Instagram of her little lady showing off her newly-pierced ears at a Claire's in Sherman Oaks, California. “Roe Roe gets her ears pierced!!,” she captioned the adorable picture of her kneeling behind her daughter, who is holding up various toys and enjoying a lollipop. Monroe also shows off her cute studs behind her curly hair.

Mariah may be a diva but she is kept it real by getting her daughter's ears pierced at Claire's, the accessory and jewelry chain. A visit to the store, where ear piercing is free with the purchase of a pair of earrings, is an American rite of passage for millions of young girls.

The 45-year-old “Fantasy” singer is mommy to Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan. In May, Mariah opened up to Good Morning Britain about her twins adjustment to their move to Las Vegas.

“They are complete mimics,” she told the morning show.”They sing my new song "Infinity" already; they’re doing background vocals. ‘Close the door, lose the key,’ they’re singing this, so that’s a good sign to me.”

Photo: Getty Images

Mariah and the twins' father Nick Cannon divorced last year after six years of marriage. The pair has been co-parenting with the kids, who they affectionately call "Roc and Roe." Last week, the pop superstar received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her twins were there to support and upstage their mom during her event.

On top of taking on her new residency in Las Vegas and a new boyfriend (Australian businessman James Packer ) the mommy has been making sure that her twins are following in her footsteps and going to school.

“First day for Roc and roe and they’re already in summer school, following in my footsteps…#summerschool #vegas #mariahcarey,” she captioned the pic of her pint sized scholars showing off their backpacks.

Last week it was announced that the "Heartbreaker" singer would be starring on the Fox hit series Empire. Star of the show Jussie Smollett shared with HELLO! what its like to work with the diva.

"No, she hasn't been on the set yet," the Empire star revealed when asked if she has started working on the show. "I've been having conversations with her and Lee [Daniels, the show director] and everything. She's so dope."

Mariah has been having a great year and it looks like it's only getting better!