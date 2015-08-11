Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi celebrated the 35th anniversary of the film Xanadu on Saturday in Las Vegas. The 66-year-old Grease star hit up the red carpet with her 29-year-old daughter, who was unrecognizable as she sported blonde hair with light blue ombre accents instead of her classic darker locks.

Mother and daughter are performing together Photo: Getty Images

In honor of the film’s anniversary the duo collaborated on the song “You Have to Believe” which samples Olivia’s hit “Magic.”

“She made sure that I didn’t dress like too much of a stripper — which we had a little trouble with,” Chloe told Entertainment Tonight. “And I made sure she sexed it up a little bit.”

In the video, the mother and daughter take over Share Nightclub and the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, while Chloe struts around in a corset and leather chaps, while her mom keeps it classic is an all white ensemble while singing the famous chorus.

Chloe posted picture on her Instagram Sunday night, thanking fans and people who supported her and her mother on the big day.

The duo had fun with some Chippendales dancers Photo: Getty Images

“Tonight was amazing! Thank you so much share nightclub! And all who came out to support me and mama! I love you! #vegas #pop #celebs #redcarpet,” she captioned the picture of her and her mom standing next to some very handsome Chippendales dancers.

The “You Have to Believe” video is the first time the pair have appeared in a music video together, but not the first time they have made music. When Chloe was a teenager, she appeared on stage with her mother, and starred in the Lifetime original movie A Christmas Romance with her when she was 8.

Chloe, who is the daughter of Olivia’s ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, is working on releasing her solo EP.