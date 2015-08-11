Michelle Dockery shares photos from final days filming 'Downton Abbey'

Just as fans are preparing themselves for the sixth and final season of Downton Abbey, so too is the cast as they wrapped their final scenes. Michelle Dockery, who plays widow Lady Mary Crawley, shared a few photos on Instagram and reflected on the past six "glorious years" she has spent with the Downton family.

One particularly touching snap showed Michelle, 33, sharing a giggle with young boys Zac and Oliver Barker, the twins who play her on-screen son George.

Michelle Dockery poses with twins Zac and Oliver Barker, who play her on-screen son George Photo: Instagram/@theladydockers

"Today is the last day of what has been the most glorious 6 years of my life," wrote the actress. "I am so grateful to have been part of this family. Thank you to each and every one of you out there for watching... @downtonabbey_official #LastDaysOfDownton #finalcountdown."

Michelle followed it up with another snap of herself and director David Evans, who posed with his clapperboard. "And that's a Wrap #LastDaysOfDownton @downtonabbey_official #DavidEvans One of our talented directors... I've learnt so much from you," she captioned it.

Michelle also paid tribute to one of the show's talented directors David Evans Photo: Instagram/@theladydockers

The English Rose, whose most famous Downton storyline focused on the death of her husband Matthew Crawley, wasn't the only one who reflected on the end of the series.

Her co-star Elizabeth McGovern, who plays her on-screen mother Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, reached out to fans on Twitter.

Elizabeth shared a poignant photo of herself and Laura Carmichael, better known as Lady Edith on the show, hugging tightly. "#LastDaysofDownton. Literally. My last. #tears #tears #tears," she captioned it.

The American actress lightened the mood with another more amusing snap of herself and her on-screen husband Robert Crawley, played by Hugh Bonneville, posing in their pyjamas. "#LastDaysofDownton: so long, McGonneville!" she wrote.

Last week, Hugh, 51, discussed the storyline and revealed that the Crawleys will feel austerity bite. The family will be forced to lose their servants, while other characters will also see their fortunes diminish.

"We visit a neighbor in the county who literally has to sell the family silver," Hugh told the Mirror. "This once great estate is being fragmented. Robert, the dinosaur that he has been all this time, does adapt. He wants to conserve the best of the past but absolutely understands that the future beckons."

The final season will premiere on January 3 on PBS.