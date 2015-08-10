​Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Kendall Jenner mourn Frank Gifford

Today show favorite Kathie Lee Gifford has expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of love and support after the death of her husband Frank Gifford, 84, on Sunday. Posting on Twitter, the star wrote a message to all those who have offered condolences, citing a Bible passage in her note. "Deeply grateful to all 4 ur outpouring of grace. We r steadfast in our faith & finding comfort in knowing where Frank is. Phillippians 4:13," she wrote.

Kathie Lee and the couple's children, Cody and Cassidy, said in a statement they felt "grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being" Photo: Getty Images

Kathie's good friend and co-host Hoda Kotb, who had been celebrating her birthday with her own loved ones over the weekend, said she was "heartbroken" about the news of Frank's death. She posted a photo of the sports legend with Kathie Lee and herself on set, and sent her love to her friend and co-host. "This is how I will remember #frankgifford -- always making us laugh. But today I am heartbroken -- love u klg xoxo"

The former football star's goddaughter Kendall Jenner, too, remembered him on what was supposed to be a lighthearted weekend with the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrating sister Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday. Sending her condolences via Twitter, she wrote: "Very sad day. Rest in Peace to my Godfather. The legend, Frank Gifford."

Today show co-anchor Willie Geist also paid tribute on NBC Nightly News. And when Kathie Lee expressed her gratitude for the homage, he responded: "It was a genuine honor. What a guy. What a life. We love you, KLG. #RIPFrank"

In a joint statement with her children, Cody and Cassidy Gifford, Kathie Lee had confirmed Frank's loss on Sunday. “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford,” read the statement. “Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home. We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers.”

A loving message daughter Cassidy posted for her dad last year Photo: Instagram/@cassidygiff

Frank, who is also survived by 3 children from a previous marriage, was certainly familiar to morning TV watchers as Kathie Lee's husband, but was known to generations of sports fans as an NFL and New York Giants legend who went on to host Monday Night Football for nearly 3 decades.