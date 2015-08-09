Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego's cutest summer moment with their twins

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego are this summer’s #familygoals. The 37-year-old actress and her 36-year-old husband have been spending time with their 8-month-old twins, and sharing the amazing moments on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the Star Trek actress posted a photo of her family spending some quality time in the sun.

“Toddlertuesday #twins #almostbrokemybackgoingupthathill #marcothankyouforhelpingmeinthatway,” she captioned the pic her pushing the twins in a double stroller up a hill with her husband giving her an extra push.

Zoe’s recently opened up about the struggle to reach her fitness goal after having her twin boys.

“Almost there,” she posted on her Facebook. “It’s been difficult but so rewarding. I feel strong. All it takes is determination! Mommies we can all do it, damn it!!!.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star isn’t the only one of the Perego-Saldana clan sharing the family fun. Marco has taken to his Instagram account to document some of his family’s precious moments.

“My favorite role #nationalparentsday #twins @zoesaldana,” he captioned the pic of him and Zoe pushing their twin boys on a swing set during a family day at the park.

Zoe and Marco were married in 2013 during a private ceremony in London. Last November, the actress gave birth to the couples twin boys Cy and Bowie.

Although the parents post various updates of the boys on social media, Zoe explained why her followers wont be seeing her sons faces any time soon.

“I just don’t want 16 years from now to get ‘You are so disrespectful, you invaded, you exposed me and I wasn’t ready,’’ she told E! News. “Right now, they’re not in the position to speak for themselves or make a decision…I don’t want to make it for them.”

For now, we will just settle for the adorable snapshots of their tiny baby feet and the back of their little heads.