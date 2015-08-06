Pierce Brosnan stopped at airport for 10-inch knife in his carry-on

Pierce Brosnan ran into some trouble at Vermont's Burlington International Airport when a 10-inch hunting knife was found in his carry-on bag. The 62-year-old actor was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officials at when the weapon was discovered during a checkpoint screening.

Photo: Getty Images

According to the Burlington Free Press, the Irish-American actor was stopped after the knife showed up during a screening of his carry-on bag, while he was in the process of boarding a flight. Lieutenant Shawn Burke of the Burlington Police Department confirmed that he was told about Pierce's encounter by airport officials.

At the time of the incident, the Irish star was traveling with his 14-year-old son, Paris. The movie star was allowed continue his journey after clearing the checkpoint. No word on the fate of the knife or why he was carrying it.

Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye Smith recently spent time together in his homeland of Ireland, while the actor filmed his upcoming thriller I.T. Pierce stars in the film as a successful book publisher who finds himself pitted against a young disgruntled IT consultant, who uses his knowledge to threaten the author's family and livelihood.

Hand in hand on a blustery Irish summer's day A photo posted by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Jul 6, 2015 at 10:13am PDT





During a break in filming, Pierce who grew up in Navan, County Meath took the chance to show his wife of 14 years some of his favorite childhood spots. "It took me the world to find her," he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of Keely. "And there she was today down the country lane of my childhood memory leaning lovely against the wall…"



As he headed back across the Atlantic last week, once filming had come to a close, Pierce wrote: "Good bye my sweet of home of Ireland that I can call you now after all these years abroad a wandering."

Pierce or his reps have not made any comments about the incident.