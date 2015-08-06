Pippa Middleton's phone screensaver is a photo of Kate and Prince George

Pippa Middleton keeps her family close to her at all times! Prince George and Princess Charlotte's aunt was spotted by a fan in London's Heathrow airport with a picture of her sister and nephew on her cell phone screensaver.

Photo: HELLO! magazine

"I just saw the real Pippa Middleton in Heathrow airport and my god she's GORGEOUS," tweeted the excited fan, Grace Stroup.

"Her lock screen was the future queen and king (Kate and George)!," she continued.

Grace shared with People magazine that Pippa, 31, rushed past her on the escalator and was very polite when it happened.

"She said 'thank you' and was extremely nice," she told the magazine. "And then I did a double-take and instantly knew who it was. "She pulled out her phone and her lock screen had a picture of George and Kate, smiling together looking just like a regular family-it was so cute."

Photo: Getty Images

"She had a grace about her. It was surreal to see her looking so normal," Grace told the magazine.

Pippa recently returned from a trip to Kenya where she completed her first full marathon.

Pippa completed the intense 26 mile course of Tusk Trust's Safaricom Marathon in just under four hours, placing her 30th overall out of the 200 competitors. She was also the first white female to complete the full marathon and finished seventh female overall.

"I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time," she wrote exclusively for HELLO! about her experience and completing the race. "Despite it being one of the toughest in the world, with temperatures rising to more than 30ºC, at an altitude of 5,550ft and with the possibility of bumping into lions or rhinos."

"I was exhausted. My eyes welled up with tears. Could I really manage this? I turned right and thought of the schoolchildren, the rhinos, elephants and lions, the incredible Tusk projects," she said. "The reason I was doing this. It was tough – tougher than anything I'd been faced with before and required every inch of my energy, stamina and stubbornness."