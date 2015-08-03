Magic Mike XXL star Channing Tatum has raved about what an amazing mother he thinks his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum is to their 2-year-old daughter Everly. And now Jenna has talked about motherhood, future baby plans and how she felt about his public declarations of affection, including when he called her called her a "super mom" in Vanity Fair.

“It made me feel really, really good! I love our daughter so much,” she told HELLO! at the 5th annual Celebration of Dance Gala, presented by the Dizzy Feet Foundation on August 1. ”She is literally the light of my life. I am with her all the time. It is the source in everything that life is about to me. So to have him say that was really, really sweet."

Channing and Jenna enjoyed a night out at the 5th annual Celebration of Dance Gala, presented by the Dizzy Feet Foundation Photo: Getty Images

The pair are clearly devoted to their daughter, but are they ready to expand their family and give her a baby brother or sister of her own? “Yeah, yeah! I don't know when, but we definitely want to,” she exclaimed with a smile. So it's safe to say then, that Channing's a super dad? “He's an amazing father. He's such a great, connective guy. Everly loves him.”

Already mom to daughter Everly, Jenna told HELLO! that she and her actor husband would like to have another baby Photo: Instagram/@channingtatum

The 22 Jump Street star made the gala, held Club Nokia in Los Angeles, a hot date night, turning out to support his wife as she performed at the event. Wearing only a sheer black slip, Jenna took over the stage for her very sultry routine with choreographer Travis Wall that was set to “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran.

Jenna showed off her dance moves at the L.A. event Photo: Getty Images

And it's not just Jenna and Channing who have the moves in the family. Everly apparently has been learning from her famous dancing parents. “She's funny. She's an observer. So she watches, and she's got some moves," Jenna reveals. "She's got like a good 10 moves that she likes to do over and over. Right now, she can't get enough of that Ed Sheeran "Thinking Out Loud" video.”

Dreamy dreamy dreamy you are, @traviswall. Thank you @DizzyFeetFoundation and @adamshankman for an amazing night for an amazing cause! I know a lot of people are asking how to see the dance from the #DFFgala2015 ...stay tuned!   credit: @MannieHolmes_ on Twitter Un vídeo publicado por Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) el 2 de Ago de 2015 a la(s) 2:40 PDT

Of course, every mom needs to cut loose once in a while, and the Step Up star said that attending the Gala was a great parents' night out. “Yeah, we're going to have fun after, as soon as I get this performance out of the way," she joked. "Then I'm going to have some fun tonight!”