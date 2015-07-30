He may only be six months old, but Shakira's son Sasha is already following in the footsteps of his soccer player father Gerard Piqué. The 38-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram of her baby son showing off his soccer skills to mark his half-birthday on Wednesday.

"Happy 6 months Sasha! Shak", Shakira captioned the video, which shows her supporting the youngster while he kicks a red and yellow soccer ball. A male voice, presumably FC Barcelona player Gerard, can be heard cheering on Sasha in the background after he kicks the ball.

Happy 6 months Sasha! Shak A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 29, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

The adorable video received an incredible response from Shakira's fans, clocking up over 436,000 likes on Facebook alone.

"Better than Ronaldo," one fan commented, while another said: "this is too cute!"

Shakira welcomed her second son with her soccer player partner on January 29. The couple, who have been together since 2010, are also parents to son Milan, two.

Felices 5 meses Sasha! / Happy 5 months Sasha! Shak A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 29, 2015 at 10:36am PDT

The "Waka Waka" singer often shares adorable snapshots of her family, and hinted that Sasha could inherit his father's sporting ability in February when she posted a picture of his foot pointed at a slight angle.

"I have daddy's feet, it looks like I have been playing football my whole life," Shakira amusingly captioned the snap.

Els meus dos mites. A photo posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on May 18, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

The baby has already been to see his dad in action as he joined his mom and older brother to support Gerard during a football match in April, while wearing a mini FC Barcelona football kit which had his name and number emblazoned on the back.

Gerard is equally smitten with his two children, and recently joked that he has "the cutest family" on Twitter, before sharing an adorable photo of himself and his sons, describing them as "my two legends."