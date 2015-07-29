Kelly Rutherford's custody petition won't get reply from President Obama

Kelly Rutherford's ongoing custody battle with her ex Daniel Giersch has been one disappointment after another and she turned to the public for support. Supporters of the actress started a petition for her cause three months ago and with the help of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Ed Westwick's, it easily surpassed the 100,000 signature level required for a reply from the President.

But this week the celebrity mom and the 119, 218 supporters and concerned citizens who signed the peition did not get the reply they were looking for. Because the case is still the subject on ongoing legel proceedings, the White House cannot comment on it, officials said.

It was announced that the White House wouldn't comment on Kelly's petition Photo: Getty Images

"As the We the People Terms of Participation explain, to 'avoid the appearance of improper influence, the White House may decline to address certain procurement, law enforcement, adjudicatory, or similar matters properly within the jurisdiction of federal departments or agencies, federal courts, or state and local government,' " read the response. "Your petition raises issues that appear to be the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, and that's why we're declining to comment on it."

Ed Westwick was one of many celebrities that signed the petition Photo: Instagram/@kellyrutherford

A frustrated Kelly tells HELLO! that the President comments on cases in the legal system frequently and she's upset about the lack of support when it comes to the rights of U.S. citizens. "Our petition asks not that he inject himself into private litigation but rather, that he speak out in support of the U.S. citizenship rights of all children, including mine," she says. "He spoke out last year on exactly this issue when he released an executive order that allowed American citizen children to remain in the US even when their parents are in this country illegally and are not citizens. I'm simply asking the president to show the same concern for citizen children whose parents are U.S. citizens."

Kelly has been fighting for custody of her kids for six years Photo: Getty Images

She adds, "He talked about not taking children away from their loving mothers, and I obviously understand and support that sentiment. I just don't understand why that doesn't apply to me simply because I am an American citizen; it makes no sense. How can my children and I not be worthy of at least the same degree of presidential concern?"

This unsettling news comes after both California and New York ruled they have no jurisdiction in her in her six-year-long international battle for her two children Hermes, 8, and Helena 6 who have been living with their father in Monaco since 2012.